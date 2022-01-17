Tri-County YMCA announces annual meeting Monday, January 24 at 5:00 PM

Tri-County YMCA 2022 announces annual meeting

The Tri-County YMCA announces that its annual meeting will be held on Monday, January 24 at 5:00 PM at the Tri-County YMCA facility in Ferdinand. This meeting will present a review of 2021 activities, report on membership data, and share success stories from our members. Anyone is welcome to attend.

For more info stop by the YMCA at 131 E 16th St in Ferdinand or visit our websitewww.tricountyymca.org or like us on Facebook.