Vincennes University announces brief pivot to remote learning

VINCENNES, Ind.- , 2022 – Vincennes University continues to blaze safely forward, prioritizing the health and well-being of the VU community throughout the global pandemic.

In response to changes in COVID metrics and trends for the Vincennes campus of Vincennes University, there will be a temporary pause in face-to-face instruction for the four days following the extended Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday Weekend ( , 19, 20, and 21). All other sites will continue instruction as usual. Internships, clinicals, and related off-campus activities will not be impacted by this temporary shift in instruction.

Effective , Vincennes Campus courses will shift temporarily to virtual instruction. This change is for the Vincennes Campus only. All other sites will continue instruction as before. Classes are scheduled to resume face-to-face instruction on . All courses have an associated Blackboard (Learning Management Software) component that will be used to deliver instruction. Students will receive instruction from faculty members regarding specific delivery instructions for their courses.

Off-campus learning experiences, such as internships and clinicals, will proceed as scheduled unless restricted by the employer or host site.**

All other campus facilities and support services, including residence halls, Shake Learning Resource Center, Tecumseh Dining Center, and administrative buildings will remain open during this time.

VU is taking this temporary intermediate step to mitigate the chance of community spread of COVID-19, and especially the more contagious Omicron variant, based on conditions in Vincennes and Knox County. The University is committed to offering a safe and high-quality learning environment at all VU locations. University officials will continue closely monitoring guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Indiana Department of Health, and relevant county health departments.

After this brief pause, the University fully intends to return to on-campus experiences, including full face-to-face instruction, events, and activities, with appropriate health and safety protocols in place.