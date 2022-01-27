Vincennes University Jasper hosting a Legislative Breakfast on Saturday, January 29th

Vincennes University Jasper Campus will be hosting a Legislative Breakfast on Saturday, January 29th from 9-1030am at the Center for Technology, Innovation, and Manufacturing on the VUJ Campus. State Representatives Shane Lindauer and Steve Bartles and Senators Mark Messmer and Erin Houchins will be in attendance.

You can talk with the legislators and find out what happens during the Indiana legislative session. Snacks will be served and everyone is invited to attend the event.

If you cannot attend the breakfast our television partner 18 WJTS will broadcast the Legislative breakfast on Tuesday, February 1st at 8 pm eastern and again on Sunday, Feb 6th at 3 pm eastern