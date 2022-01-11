Vincennes University will launch its collaborative robotics lab on Tuesday, January 18th at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus in partnership with Telamon Robotics. The event will take place at the center for technology, innovation, and manufacturing at the VU jasper campus. The collaborative robotics or cobots lab is one of three labs to be launched statewide and is in response to VU’s efforts to develop training and education to support Industry 4.0 technology statewide.

The event is open to invited guests The collaborative robotics lab has been made possible through Lilly Endowment’s Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities grant funding. VU’s $8 million “Developing a Workforce Ecosystem for Industry 4.0 in Indiana” grant brings together innovative solutions and technology to accelerate key technical skills in Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics workforce.

The Vincennes University Jasper campus is located at 850 college avenue in jasper