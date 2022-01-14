Visit Dubois County, Inc. is accepting applications for grants from the Tourism Promotion Fund. Grant applications are open to tourism-related organizations, festivals, events, attractions, and other projects which will increase visitor attendance from outside the immediate area.

Approved applications for previously funded projects or events may receive new grant money if additional tourism benefits can be proven. Special consideration will be given to organizations establishing first-time events/projects. Visit Dubois County, Inc. is also accepting applications for rental of the hydraulic, mobile concert stage. The stage is available to rent by community non-profits, businesses, or private organizations for concerts, theatre, sporting, and other special events, with non-profits receiving first priority. The cost to rent the stage for an event is $1,000. To request an application, call Visit Dubois County at (812) 482-9115 or email info@VisitDuboisCounty.com. Applications are available for download on the Visitors Center’s website here. Completed grant applications must be received no later than March 1, 2022, to be considered for funding. Stage rental applications are due at least 4 weeks prior to your event. To ensure your event has the first chance, we recommend you apply as soon as possible. The application can be found here. For additional tourism information, go to VisitDuboisCounty.com, call (812) 482-9115, or stop by the Dubois County Visitors Center at 2704 Newton Street in Jasper. Visit Dubois County, Inc. promotes the growth and development of the convention, visitor, and tourism industry in the county and is the one community organization empowered to do so. In 2019, tourism spending in Dubois County totaled $96.6 million, bringing a huge economic impact for the county.