VU College Goal Sunday February 27th

Financial aid professionals will volunteer at two Vincennes University campuses to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday on Feb. 27, 2022.
The free event is 2-4 p.m. ET in Updike Hall Center for Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Room 132 on the Vincennes Campus, and in the Jasper Campus Classroom Building on the VU Jasper Campus.
The College Goal Sunday program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.
One of many reasons College Goal Sunday is so important is because many families perceive the form to be too complicated and time-consuming to complete. In less than one afternoon during College Goal Sunday, students and their families can get free help and file the form.
“Filing the FAFSA can seem daunting to Hoosier students and families,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “However, it’s an important step for anyone interested in education beyond high school. College Goal Sunday provides an opportunity for individuals to receive one-on-one assistance from financial aid experts to ensure their FAFSA is completed accurately before the deadline.”
What students should bring
Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms, and other 2020 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form, or other 2020 income and benefits information. Students and parent(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before the event.
Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed. All sites offer FAFSA online capabilities, and many have Spanish interpreters. A complete list of sites is available at CollegeGoalSunday.org.
Attendees may win a scholarship from College Goal Sunday
Students may also win one of five $1,000 scholarships. Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. The winners will be notified in the spring, and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.
For more information about College Goal Sunday, go to CollegeGoalSunday.org. In its 33rd year, College Goal Sunday has helped more than 94,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time.
Vincennes Campus Contact:
Michael McClure
Phone: 812-888-5853
Email: mmcclure@vinu.edu
VU Jasper Campus Contact:
Mary Champion
Phone: 812-482-3030
Email: mchampion@vinu.edu
Be the first to comment on "VU College Goal Sunday February 27th"