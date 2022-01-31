VU College Goal Sunday February 27th

aid professionals will volunteer at two Vincennes University campuses to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday Financialprofessionals will volunteer at two Vincennes University campuses to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financialduringon Feb. 27, 2022.

Vincennes Campus VU Jasper Campus The free event is 2-4 p.m. ET in Updike Hall Center for Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Room 132 on the, and in the Jasper Campus Classroom Building on the

The College Goal Sunday program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA must be filed by to be eligible for Indiana financial aid .

One of many reasons College Goal is so important is because many families perceive the form to be too complicated and time-consuming to complete. In less than one afternoon during College Goal , students and their families can get free help and file the form.

“Filing the FAFSA can seem daunting to Hoosier students and families,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “However, it’s an important step for anyone interested in education beyond high school. College Goal provides an opportunity for individuals to receive one-on-one assistance from financial aid experts to ensure their FAFSA is completed accurately before the deadline.”

What students should bring

studentaid.gov Students should attend College Goal with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms, and other 2020 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form, or other 2020 income and benefits information. Students and parent(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs atbefore the event.

CollegeGoalSunday.org Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed. All sites offer FAFSA online capabilities, and many have Spanish interpreters. A complete list of sites is available at

Attendees may win a scholarship from College Goal

Students may also win one of five $1,000 scholarships. Students who attend College Goal and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. The winners will be notified in the spring, and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

CollegeGoalSunday.org For more information about College Goal , go to. In its 33rd year, College Goal has helped more than 94,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time.

Vincennes Campus Contact:

Michael McClure

Phone: 812-888-5853

VU Jasper Campus Contact:

Mary Champion

Phone: 812-482-3030