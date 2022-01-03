Wayne S. Hopster, age 44, passed away at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at home.

Wayne was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on July 1, 1977, to David and Virlee (Schepers) Hopster.

He was a 1995 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School.

He worked for Jasper Engines for over 25 years.

He was an avid rabbit hunger and was a member of the Erie Canal Beagle Club. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his mom, Virlee Harris, Jasper, IN, one sister, Kristi Hopster, Jasper, IN, two nephews, Tyler and Tanner Armstrong, and two nieces Keyauna Armstrong and Serenity Hopster.

Preceding him in death are his father, David Hopster and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne S. Hopster will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

The family is requesting that everyone wear masks and social distance for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

