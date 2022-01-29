Women Empowering Women announces February meeting

The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, February 23 to join in as Sandy Smith presents on the topic of the GEMS Personality Assessment. The February session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for networking before the meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.

Join them to discover your GEM! There are four types of Gems: Emerald, Pearl, Ruby, and Sapphire. While we have characteristics of all four gems within us, often one or two are more dominant than the others. In this session, you gain insight on understanding your Gem and the Gem of others that you work with or interact with, to help you better your communication and focus on helping them feel understood.

Advanced reservations for the luncheon are required for members and guests. Reservations should be made by calling the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org by Friday, February 18. The cost for lunch is $10.00 per person and is payable at the door.

The mission of Women Empowering Women is to inspire women in business to reach their highest potential by instilling confidence, building networks, and promoting community in Dubois County. Membership is open to any woman in business who lives or works in Dubois County.

For more information about WEW and to access a membership application, visit the organization’s Facebook page or contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce again by phone at 812-482-6866 or email chamber@jasperin.org