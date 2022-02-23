17,000 travelers have signed up for the Indiana State Nature passport

The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) launched the Indiana State Nature Passport last year. To date, over 17,000 travelers have signed up for the passport. There are 22 new locations to discover and additional prizes are now available for outdoor adventure-seekers.

The free “digital passport” encourages visitors to discover new places and enjoy the outdoors. Participants sign up online for the passport and receive prizes for visiting multiple parks and properties across the state. Visitors need to check in from their smartphones at one of the designated passport locations.

Participants can claim prizes with more visits:

10 check-ins, a pair of sunglasses

25 check-ins, a water bottle

40 check-ins, a hat

59 check-ins, a backpack

“If a person visits all 81 locations, they will receive a custom passport completion pin,” Elaine Bedel, IDDC’s Secretary, and CEO said. “Those who complete all 81 locations will also qualify for special grand prize giveaways throughout the year.”

For more information go to VisitIndiana.com/Explore.