20 Indiana communities, including the Town of Shoals, awarded over $12.2 million

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs last week announced 20 rural Indiana communities, including the Town of Shoals, will be awarded over $12.2 million in federal grant funding to create and expand community facilities and improve water infrastructure. The Town of Shoals was awarded $700,000 to replace the existing influent screen with a new mechanical fine screen at the wastewater treatment plant. Additionally, the project will reline 6,500 linear feet of sewer lines with cured-in-place pipe, reline and rehabilitate 24 manholes, and install a new force main in the insulated casing pipe. The State of Indiana distributes Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities, which assist units of local government with various community projects such as infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities, and economic development.

