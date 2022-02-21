Absentee voting in Indiana won’t change much under the latest plan

Absentee voting in Indiana won’t change very much under the latest plan at the statehouse. An Indiana Senate panel yesterday gutted the proposal that would have pushed people to vote in person. Senator Greg Walker said no-excuse absentee voting is coming to Indiana. The Indiana House wanted to limit absentee voting to only people who could not make it to the polls on either Election Day or the 24 days of early voting in the state. The changes in the Senate may mean that any changes to absentee voting in Indiana are dead for this year.

