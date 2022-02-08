Alberta M. “Bert” Graman, 95, of St. Meinrad passed away Sunday February 6, 2022 at Brookside Village in Jasper. Alberta was born June 29, 1926 in St. Meinrad to Alois and Rose (Werne) Vaal. She married Hilbert “Hip” Graman on June 4, 1946 in St. Meinrad Archabbey Church. Hilbert preceded her in death on January 20, 1998.

Alberta was a lifelong member of St. Meinrad Parish, and a member of St. Meinrad Legion Post 366 Auxillary. She was a homemaker.

Surviving are two daughters, Darlene (Gene) Anslinger of Evansville, and Kaye (Larry) Otto of Ferdinand. Two sons, Thomas (Jannette) Graman of Santa Claus, and Gary (Nancy) Graman of St. Meinrad. 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. One brother, Claude (Josie) Vaal of Mariah Hill. Alberta was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Anslinger, two brothers, Dennis “Buddy” and Clarence Vaal, and one sister, Mary Jane Persohn.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM CST Friday February 11th in St. Meinrad Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church after 8:00 AM CST until the time of the service.