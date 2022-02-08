Angela Giesler Seeks Reelection as Dubois County Assessor

Dubois County Assessor, Angela (Angie) Giesler, of Jasper, has filed for reelection subject to the Republican Primary election in May.

Giesler was elected as the Assessor in 2018. She previously served as Deputy Assessor for 12 years and Deputy Auditor for 7 years in Dubois County. Before coming to work for the county, Angie was employed by the German American Bank for 18 years.

County assessors must meet certification requirements in the State of Indiana. Giesler fulfilled those requirements by completing all the necessary coursework to become a Level III Certified Indiana Assessor-Appraiser in 2012. She attained her Level I and Level II certifications in 2007. Since 2007 she has completed over 300 hours of continuing education to maintain her certifications.

She is a Northeast Dubois High School graduate and attended Indiana University. Her memberships include St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Society, Daughters of Isabella, Association of Indiana County Assessors, International Association of Assessing Officers, Dubois County Tax Abatement Committee, and former member of the Dubois County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.

Angie has been married to Jeffrey E. Giesler for 36 years. They have two children, Leah (Christopher) Birk and Dane Giesler. They also have two granddaughters, Lila and Maeve Birk. She is the daughter of the late Urban and Rita Clare (Merkel) Seng. Her in-laws are the late Sylvester and Irene (Theising) Giesler.