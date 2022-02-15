Anita J. Maxwell, age 74, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 11:33 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Anita was born in Washington, Indiana, on March 1, 1947, to Doyle and Imel (Dorsey) Braun. She married Charles E. Maxwell on December 17, 1966. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2006.

Anita worked in accounting for Kimball International.

She enjoyed sewing, Nascar and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter; Bridget Cannon, Odon, IN, one son; Brian (Jada) Maxwell, Otwell, IN, nine grandchildren; Brieanna, Jaccie, Layne, Leevi, Kayla, Braden, Chase, Elijah and Isaiah and four great-grandchildren; Temperance, Zoey, Shaylan and Bronckston.

Preceding her in death is one son; Bradley S. Maxwell and one granddaughter, Iceley Cannon.

A funeral service for Anita J. Maxwell will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Becher Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Otwell Cemetery in Otwell, IN. Pastors Dennis and Lisa Patton will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be to a favorite charity.

