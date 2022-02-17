Anita “Jolene” Parrow, age 51, of North Branch, Minnesota, passed away, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Minnesota Health Fairview Hospital in Wyoming, Minnesota.

She was born to Obie and Delores (Hoffman) Cooper. Jolene grew up in Birdseye and attended Forest Park High School. She was a musician, an artist, a cook, a friend and most importantly, a mother. She had been married to Douglas “Butch”Parrowbut they later divorced. Jolene moved her family to Minnesota in 2008. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Randall Cooper.

She is survived by five children, O.J. Cooper, Miranda (Seth) Parrow, Daevon (Taylor) Parrow, Ryan Parrow, Thomas “Cable” Splitstoser; two brothers, Gary and Jerry Cooper; her boyfriend, Patrick Wilcox.

Memorial services for Anita “Jolene” Parrow will be held at 11:00 at Birdseye Christian Church, Saturday, February 19th, 2022. Brother Jack Wilson will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Birdseye Christian Church from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the service.