Belleville Illinois Man Arrested on Several Charges by Jasper Police Department

Yesterday at 4 pm, Jasper Police Department Received two 911 hang-up calls from a number associated with an address in Jasper.

Upon Officer’s arrival, it was learned that Micka Koger, 28, of Belleville, Illinois strangled the mother of his child, at least four times. One of the times Koger was Choking the victim, he was allegedly holding his one-month-old child. A four-year-old juvenile was also present during the domestic incident.

While the victim was attempting to call law enforcement, Koger knocked the phone out of the victim’s hand to prevent her from getting help. It was also learned that the victim was the protected party in a protection order against Koger.

One gram of marijuana was also located on Koger. He was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center on charges of Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Neglect of a Dependant, Interference of Reporting a Crime, Invasion of Privacy, and Possession of Marijuana