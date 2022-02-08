Messmer: Bill to improve health care access for Hoosiers passes Senate

A bill authored by State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) that would help take better care of Hoosier seniors and those who are disabled passed out of the Senate today by a vote of 47-2.

Senate Bill 407 would create a new framework for Medicaid Long Term Services and Supports to improve the quality of care, increase access to home services, better coordinate care and maintain patient choice.

While the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) prefers to move to a managed care model administrated by private insurance carriers, there are concerns that, depending on how this is accomplished, nursing homes could easily be priced out of existence. This also presents the possibility of insurers denying services to Hoosiers and more payments being delayed to providers in comparison to the current system.

SB 407 would require FSSA to administer Medicaid Long Term Services and Supports from within the agency, applying for a waiver from the U.S. Health and Human Services to allow Indiana to set up Accountable Care Organizations or a primary care case management system.

“It’s important to me that both those in urban and rural areas across our state have access to quality health care,” Messmer said. “This is an essential step in improving health care options for those on Medicaid, and I am hopeful this bill will continue through the legislative process.”

SB 407 will now move to the House of Representatives for further consideration.