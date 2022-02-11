Board of School Trustees Southwest Dubois County School Corporation Meeting

the Board of School Trustees of the Southwest Dubois County School Corporation will hold a Regular Monthly Meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15 , 2022 in the Boardroom at the Southwest Dubois County School Corporation Administrative Building located at 113 N Jackson St., Huntingburg IN 47542.

This meeting is a meeting of the School Board in public for the purpose of conducting the School Corporation’s business. The public is invited to attend and observe the meeting.

The Board’s meeting site is fully accessible to all persons. Any person requiring further accommodation should contact the Superintendent with the School Corporation’s administrative office at 812-683-3971.