Change the Life You Live: Diabetes Program

Diabetes touches almost every part of your life. It’s a serious, lifelong condition, but there’s a lot you can do to protect your health. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering, “Change the Life you Live: Diabetes.” These classes offer the opportunity to achieve optimal health while living with diabetes. The classes are facilitated by Certified Diabetes Educators who teach participants how to control their diabetes using medication, self-monitoring, nutrition, and physical activity. A variety of classes are offered beginning with Diabetes Pathways, which is a baseline class for those newly diagnosed with diabetes. Following the completion of Diabetes Pathways, additional classes are offered for a more personalized curriculum. Participants are encouraged to bring a family member or friend. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call 812-996-0521.