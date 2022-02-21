Charles Stallman, 85, of Santa Claus, passed away on Thursday, January 13th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Charles was born August 23, 1936 in Mariah Hill to Emil and Clara (Strobel) Stallman. Charles was preceded in death by his first wife, Larissa Panczilius and his second wife, JoAnn Furmanic. Charles was a member of Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 and a former Commander of the Bensenville IL. Moose Lodge. Charles enjoyed casinos, camping and grilling.

He is survived by his companion, Anna Worth of Santa Claus; one son, Paul Stallman of Bolingbrooke, IL; one brother, David (Margie) Stallman of Ferdinand; a sister, Emma Lee Stallman of Ferdinand; twelve grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; three nieces and three nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by three brothers, Bernard, Eugene and Albert Stallman; a grandson, Matthew Stallman, and a niece Martha Evans.

Funeral services for Charles and his sister Emily will be Thursday, February 24th at 10:00 AM CT in Mary Help of Christians Church in Mariah Hill. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 AM CT until time of services at the church. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago.

