Delores M. Groves, age 87, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, IN.

Delores was born near Stuart, Nebraska, on March 25, 1934, to Albert and Mary (Ziska) Krysl. She married George A. Groves on October 10, 1981.

Delores had a long career with the U.S. Postal Service in Kokomo, IN.

She was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Kokomo and St. Anthony Catholic Church and their Christian Mothers Society.

Delores was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and loved singing with her church choirs, often serving as song leader. Another of her great joys was quilting, which she continued up to the time of her passing. She enjoyed canning and those lucky enough will remember fondly her fresh tomato juice and wonderful jams and jellies. She and George enjoyed many adventures together including road trips to visit their families in Nebraska and West Virginia, rafting on the Colorado river, visiting her son in Germany and camping in the Airstream trailer they restored.

Surviving is her husband of 40 years, George Groves, Huntingburg, IN, three stepchildren; Norris (Leslie) Groves, Ed (Matt) Groves and Peggy (Perry) Rossetter, three brothers; Gene (Joann) Krysl, Vern (Donna) Krysl and Ronald (Deanne) Krysl, also mourning her loss are grandchildren Mike, David, Chris, Cassie, and Bennett and seven great-grandchildren.

Delores is preceded in death by two sons; Mike and Mario Astuto and one stepson; Tim Groves, and two brothers Bob and Al Krysl. Also, two children who died in infancy; Marc and Maria Astuto.

A Mass of Christian burial for Delores M. Groves will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at St Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on Monday, February 21, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

She will be missed and celebrated by her loving family and many friends.

Memorial contributions may be to the Divine Mercy Parish or to a favorite charity.