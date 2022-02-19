DNR releases 2022 recreation guides

The Indiana DNR released the 2022 Indiana Recreation Guide and the Indiana Fishing Guide.

The recreation guide is available at on.IN.gov/recguide, and the fishing guide is available at on.IN.gov/fishingguide.

The guides are the source for information on state parks, state forests, lakes, fish & wildlife areas, nature preserves, state park inns, and other DNR properties.

Soon, free printed copies of each will be available at local retail outlets, state parks, lakes and other DNR properties.

Annual entrance passes for state park properties can be purchased in person at the gatehouse or offices of state park properties during business hours, at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis during business hours or at shopINstateparks.com.

Indiana resident passes cost $50. For individuals 65 years old or older, the price is $25. Annual passes for vehicles with out-of-state license plates are $70. Normal daily gate fees for residents at most properties are $7 per in-state vehicle. For more information on Indiana state park properties, visit stateparks.IN.gov.

Fishing licenses can be purchased and printed at INHuntFish.com. They can also be purchased at retailers, county clerk offices and most DNR properties throughout the state.