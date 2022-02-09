Dorothy Traver, 78 of Rockport, passed away on Monday, February 7th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Dorothy was born April 10, 1943 in Wisconsin to Leslie and Gertrude (Gavin) Boggess. She married Allie Traver Jr. on, September 9th 1964, in Beloit, WI. He preceded her in death on August 26, 1986. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and her great-grandkids. They were everything to her! She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and watching NCIS.

Dorothy is survived by five daughters, Karen May of Holland, Jean Traver of Rockport, Kathy Scales, Laurie Ann Hotka and Cheryl Hurst; two sons, John and Randy Graham; grandchildren, Nikeeta and Allen of Chrisneyand Jonathan of Illinois; several more grandkids and great-grandkids. Dorothy was preceded in death by both parents; a brother, Alvin Boggess and a sister, Lucille Kolden.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 12th at 11:00 AM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.

Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 9AM ET until time of services.

