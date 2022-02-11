Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Break, February 18

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Break, on Friday, February 18, 8 a.m. EST, at Old Crow Apparel located at107 E 14th Street, Jasper, IN 47546.

Attendees will first hear from Curtis Crow, owner of Old Crow Apparel on how he started his business, what his business offers, and how he makes the hats.

The Business Break will last approximately one hour. Go to www.duboiscountychamber.com for more information.

