Dubois County Leadership Academy seeking applicants for 2022 class.

The Dubois County Leadership Academy is seeking applicants for its 2022 class. The Leadership Academy will meet a minimum of six times (four-hour sessions) at various locations across the County (a minimum of two times in Jasper, two times in Huntingburg, and two times in Ferdinand) from early April to mid-August. Past class topics have included leadership essentials, problem-solving, government and public service, communications, and religious and civic leadership. The Steering Committee has continued to place a higher focus on business principles and entrepreneurship by combining these topics to repurpose the problem-solving session while also recognizing the increased usage and significance of social media in the communications segment.

Each academy culminates with a graduation ceremony and the final presentation of capstone projects. Some previous capstone projects include the FosterPaks program, installation of AED units in rural Dubois County locations, the Musical Park at Ferdinand’s 18th Street Park, the 18-hole Disc golf course in Huntingburg, emergency call boxes along the Jasper Riverwalk, the dog park at Bohnert Park in Jasper, Little Free Libraries in various locations in Dubois County, plus many others.

Participation in the Dubois County Leadership Academy requires “buy-in” from the participant’s place of employment, as meeting times, typically, will be either in the morning or afternoon during normal business hours of operation. There will also be a commitment of personal time to work on the Capstone Project. If chosen as a 2022 Leadership Academy participant, a $100 fee will be due at the first meeting (check made payable to Dubois County Leadership Academy). Applications may be submitted to Chris James at cjames@ferdinandindiana.org or postal mailed to the Dubois County Leadership Academy, Attention: Chris James, 2065 Main Street, P.O. Box 7, Ferdinand, Indiana 47532.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, March 25.

The Dubois County Leadership Academy is a county-wide initiative sponsored by the Leadership Pillar of the Ferdinand HomeTown Competitiveness initiative, the City of Jasper, the City of Huntingburg, and Vincennes University Jasper Campus. The steering committee, through the generous pro bono work of Bingham Greenebaum Doll, LLP, is now officially a 501 (c) 3, non-profit, standalone entity.