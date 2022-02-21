Emily Stallman, 69, of Ferdinand, passed away on Sunday, February 20th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Emily was born June 14, 1952 in Huntingburg to Emil and Clara (Strobel) Stallman. Emily worked at SIRS. She enjoyed playing Bingo, Turnover and singing. Emily medaled in the Special Olympics bowling competition. She loved being around people.

Emily is survived by her brother, David (Margie) Stallman of Ferdinand; two sister in-laws, Joyce Stallman and Anna Worth; several nieces and nephews. Emily was preceded in death by both parents and brothers, Bernard, Eugene, Albert and Charles Stallman.

There will be a funeral mass for Emily and her brother Charles at 10:00 AM CT Thursday in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Mariah Hill. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation for Emily and Charles will be from 9:00 AM CT until time of services.

