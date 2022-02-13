Etolia Mae “Toot” Drew Wilkinson, age 81, of Huntingburg, formerly of Oakland City, Indiana, passed away at 1:25 p.m., on January 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

She was born November 22, 1940, in Oakland City, Indiana, to Dewayne and Edna (Aldridge) Drew. Toot worked in manufacturing for Whirlpool and Sears; and enjoyed painting ceramic statuettes. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

She is survived by one brother, Ron (Elaine) Drew, Sr. of Huntingburg; one niece, Krisna (Will) Caravantes; two nephews, Ronnie (Krista) Drew, Jr., and Rusty (Courtney) Drew; and by nine great-nieces and nephews, Caleb, Carter, Lorianna, Erik, Isaiah, Ethan, Waylen, Jaxton, and Emerson.

Graveside services for Etolia Mae “Toot” Drew Wilkinson will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com