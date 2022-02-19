Ferdinand Library to host Iditarod racer

The Ferdinand Library will be hosting a Sled Dog Program on Saturday, February 26th at 1p.m. Karen Land will be bringing her dog that she partners with in the Iditarod Races. Meet this amazing dog up close and personal & speak with Karen about her experiences as a Musher. All ages will enjoy this. Registration is preferred but not required at the library website: www.jdcpl.us or by calling them at 812.367.1671.

More information can be obtained by contacting the Library at 812.367.1671 or visiting the Ferdinand Library Facebook or Instagram pages