Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center Seeking Volunteers For 2022 Sessions Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center is a not-for-profit, accredited organization with its purpose being to improve the bodies, minds, and spirits of children and adults with disabilities through the use of therapeutic horsemanship.

Horseback riding provides many therapeutic benefits and is an excellent way for people with disabilities to learn new skills. It is a thoroughly enjoyable experience that creates a special relationship between the rider and the horse. The ability to control a horse as well as one’s own body inspires self-confidence, responsibility, and teamwork.

Volunteers are the key link to help Freedom Reins meet its mission. Most of our riders would not be able to participate without the physical and emotional support of the volunteers. Volunteers are the backbone of this therapeutic riding program. Volunteers will assist the certified Riding Instructors to ensure directions are being carried out to the best of their ability.

Volunteers could also assist with barn duties, fundraising efforts, and various activities associated with the therapeutic riding center.

Freedom Reins will be having New Volunteer Training on Saturday, Feb. 26th from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The instructors will be presenting the grooming and saddling techniques; explaining the primary role of the horse leader and side walker; filling out paperwork; tour of the Freedom Reins facility; skills demonstration for mounting and dismounting riders at the ramp;

mounting and dismounting riders in the arena; interacting with riders and supporting riders.

If at all possible, the instructors request that you attend if you are interested in being a Freedom Reins volunteer for 2022.

As always, the volunteers are the backbone of Freedom Reins. Freedom Reins could not operate the program without ALL of your assistance and time you contribute to the therapeutic riding program.

If you have any questions about being a Freedom Reins volunteer

Contact Paula Anderson (volunteer coordinator) at chckns17@frontier.com or text/call her at 812.639.0177.