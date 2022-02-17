Groundbreaking for Improvements to Dubois County Park, on February 21st

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will host a groundbreaking for the Improvements to Dubois County Park, on Monday, February 21, 10 a.m. EST, located at 4157 South State Rd 162, Huntingburg, IN 47542. Christine Prior, President of the Dubois County Park Board of Directors says “The Dubois County Park Board is thrilled to begin this first phase of what will be a multi-phased park improvement plan. They put a great deal of thought into how we could add to the rest, relaxation, and recreation for county residents. They want people of all ages and activity interests to enjoy the park. This first phase accomplishes that and hopefully sets the stage for even better things to come.”

Members of the media are invited and encouraged to attend the ground-breaking ceremony, as are members of the general public. Attendees must follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines as recommended by the Dubois County Health Department.