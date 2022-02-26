HAM radio license test to be offered

The Southern Hills Volunteer Examiners Group is offering no-cost Amateur Radio License Testing.

Amateur (Ham) Radio licenses are issued by the Federal Communications Commission upon successful completion

of an examination. Testing for all three license classes will be available. The classes are technician, general, and extra.

The test session will be in the lower level meeting room at the Huntingburg Public Library, located at 419 N. Jackson Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542 on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

There is no fee for the exams. At some point in 2022, it is expected that the FCC will begin charging $35.00 to issue the

license, but no date for the fee has been published.

Pre-registration is required. To sign up, please email Rick Hockett, K9RBH, at rick.hockett@protonmail.com or call

317-966-0748.