Helen M. Schroeder, age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Helen was born in Dale, Indiana, on June 29, 1928, to Albert and Loretta (Brenner) Deller. She married Oscar A. Schroeder on October 8, 1949 in St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 25, 2008.

Helen was a homemaker. She volunteered her time at the Habig Senior Center and the Dubois County Museum.

Helen was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and their D of I and St. Ann’s Society.

She enjoyed activities at the Habig Senior Center, trips to the casino and spending time with friends.

Surviving is one son; Thomas (Patricia) Schroeder, Evansville, IN, one sister-in-law, Virginia Deller, Dale, IN, two godchildren; Doris Erny and Larry Lindauer and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, is one brother; James Deller and one sister; Mary Agnes Lindauer.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to caregiver; Doris Erny, close friends; Vicky and Leroy Welp, and the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and the staff from Heart-to-Heart Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen M. Schroeder will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner downtown funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

