Holistic Wellness Expo Sunday February 27th

This coming Sunday, February 27th, 12-5 PM there will be a Holistic Wellness Expo at the Tri-County YMCA in Ferdinand.

Maryla Scarpa a Committee Member Council for Holistic awareness explained what Hollistic means and what a holistic wellness expo is.

Scarpa also talked about some of the vendors and things that will be at the expo.

There will also be a food truck and a ticket auction with the grand prize being a $100 gift certificate to the vendor of your choice.

For more information and additional details make sure to check out the Council for Holistic Awareness’s Facebook page.