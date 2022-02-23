If you ever wondered what holistic wellness is this Sunday is a great way to learn what it’s all about at the Holistic Wellness Expo at the Tri-county YMCA.
This coming Sunday, February 27th, 12-5 PM there will be a Holistic Wellness Expo at the Tri-County YMCA in Ferdinand.
Maryla Scarpa a Committee Member Council for Holistic awareness explained what Hollistic means and what a holistic wellness expo is.
Scarpa also talked about some of the vendors and things that will be at the expo.
There will also be a food truck and a ticket auction with the grand prize being a $100 gift certificate to the vendor of your choice.
Again The Holistic Wellness expo will be this Sunday, February 27th at the Tri-county YMCA in Ferdinand.
For more information and additional details make sure to check out the Council for Holistic Awareness’s Facebook page.
Be the first to comment on "Holistic Wellness Expo Sunday February 27th"