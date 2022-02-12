Huntingburg seeks summer employees for pool

The City of Huntingburg Parks & Recreation Department is seeking summer employees for the Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool. Job positions include managers, assistant managers, front desk employees and lifeguards. For the lifeguard position, both CPR and lifeguard training will be provided.

Applications are available at Huntingburg City Hall, located at 508 E 4th Street, or on the City’s website at: www.huntingburg-in.gov. For more information, please call City Hall at (812) 683-2211.