IN COVID-19: February 1, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,655 new cases of COVID-19 and 131 new deaths in the state on Tuesday. To date, there have been a total of 1,629,098 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and a total of 20,687 deaths reported in the state, with an additional 800 probable COVID-19 deaths. Only 56% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 45 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 36.2% amongst all test, and 51.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,317 cases for the county, and 155 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 60.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 27 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 33.5% amongst all test, and 53.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,959 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 122 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 36.2% amongst all test, and 48.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 19,146 cases for the county, and 220 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 65% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 292 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 33.4% amongst all test, and 53.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 54,351 cases for the county, and 540 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 46 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 42.9% amongst all test, and 57.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 11,022 cases for the county, and 128 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 51% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 33 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32.6% amongst all test, and 59.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,146 cases for the county, and 129 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 8 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32% amongst all test, and 55.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,552 cases for the county, and 46 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 24 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 29% amongst all test, and 48.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,193 cases for the county, and 133 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 6 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 29% amongst all test, and 48.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,096 cases for the county, and 22 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 56 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 25.8% amongst all test, and 52.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 11,219 cases for the county, and 227 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 51% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 19 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.1% amongst all test, and 57.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,790 cases for the county, and 85 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 13 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.3% amongst all test, and 48.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,381 cases for the county, and 34 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 48% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 69 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 36.9% amongst all test, and 51.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,143 cases for the county, and 120 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 37 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 42.4% amongst all test, and 47.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,403 cases for the county, and 57 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 59% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 20.9% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.