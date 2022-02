IN COVID-19: February 15, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,469 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 new deaths in the state.

Total Positive Cases: 1,669,872

Total Deaths: 21,399

Probable Deaths: 852

Vaccine Rate: 56.4% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 14.2%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 25.4%

Dubois County saw 6 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 12,709

Total Deaths: 157

Vaccine Rate: 60.5% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 20.7%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 33%

Spencer County saw 7 new cases

Total Positive Cases: 5,149

Total Deaths: 56

Vaccine Rate: 52.7% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 26.1%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 28.4%

Warrick County saw 20 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 19,943

Total Deaths: 222

Vaccine Rate: 65.3% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 23.2%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 39.7%

Vanderburgh County saw 62 new cases and 2 new deaths.

Total Positive Cases: 56,438

Total Deaths: 564

Vaccine Rate: 59.1% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 18.4%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 35.4%

Gibson County saw 19 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 11,473

Total Deaths: 130

Vaccine Rate: 51.2% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 28%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 39.7%

Knox County saw 16 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 10,572

Total Deaths: 136

Vaccine Rate: 50.7% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 15.1%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 48.4%

Pike County saw 2 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 3,675

Total Deaths: 46

Vaccine Rate: 44.1% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 17.5%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 35.6%

Daviess County saw 11 new cases and 1 new death.

Total Positive Cases: 7,393

Total Deaths: 142

Vaccine Rate: 36.8% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 12.9%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 27.4%

Martin County saw 0 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 2,145

Total Deaths: 23

Vaccine Rate: 43.8% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 14%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 33.3%

Lawrence County saw 10 new cases and 1 new death.

Total Positive Cases: 11,691

Total Deaths: 236

Vaccine Rate: 51.2% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 12.2%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 38.6%

Orange County saw 2 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 4,968

Total Deaths: 87

Vaccine Rate: 50.7% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 16%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 40.4%

Crawford County saw 4 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 2,480

Total Deaths: 34

Vaccine Rate: 48.3% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 17.4%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 31.6%

Harrison County saw 15 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 10,573

Total Deaths: 124

Vaccine Rate: 51.5% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 18.1%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 38%

Perry County saw 14 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 4,577

Total Deaths: 58

Vaccine Rate: 59.3% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 20.7%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 29.2%

Currently 18.8% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.