IN COVID-19: February 2, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 6,878 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 new deaths in the state on Wednesday. To date, there have been a total of 1,636,011 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 20,799 deaths reported in the state, with an additional 799 probable COVID-19 deaths. Only 56% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 72 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 35.6% amongst all test, and 49.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,389 cases for the county, and 155 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 60.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 38 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 36.2% amongst all test, and 55.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,997 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 142 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 35.1% amongst all test, and 47.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 19,288 cases for the county, and 220 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 65% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 374 new cases and 4 new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32.7% amongst all test, and 52.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 54,723 cases for the county, and 544 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 83 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 41.9% amongst all test, and 54.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 11,105 cases for the county, and 129 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 51% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 102 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 31.4% amongst all test, and 56.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,248 cases for the county, and 130 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 20 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 30.6% amongst all test, and 57.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,572 cases for the county, and 46 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 44% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 21 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.1% amongst all test, and 47.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,216 cases for the county, and 133 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 12 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.9% amongst all test, and 44.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,106 cases for the county, and 23 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 104 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 25.8% amongst all test, and 54.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 11,322 cases for the county, and 228 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 51% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 24 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 31.1% amongst all test, and 55.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,814 cases for the county, and 85 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 14 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 24.8% amongst all test, and 50% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,395 cases for the county, and 34 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 48% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 72 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32.3% amongst all test, and 50.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,213 cases for the county, and 120 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 41 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 41.4% amongst all test, and 46% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,443 cases for the county, and 58 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 59% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 21.3% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.