IN COVID-19: February 4, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,478 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths in the state on Friday. To date, there have been a total of 1,646,937 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 20,894 deaths reported in the state, with an additional 818 probable COVID-19 deaths. Only 56.1% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

91.455% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 8.545% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.090% have been hospitalized, and only 0.048% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid.

Dubois County saw 62 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 32.1% amongst all test, and 44.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,511 cases for the county, and 155 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 60.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 28 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 37.6% amongst all test, and 53.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,047 cases for the county, and 56 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 52.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 102 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 35.5% amongst all test, and 50.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 19,552 cases for the county, and 220 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 65% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 231 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 31.6% amongst all test, and 50% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 55,338 cases for the county, and 545 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 56 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 39.6% amongst all test, and 52.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 11,246 cases for the county, and 129 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 65 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 28.8% amongst all test, and 55% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,374 cases for the county, and 131 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 22 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 30.2% amongst all test, and 58.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,614 cases for the county, and 46 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 44% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 19 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 26.2% amongst all test, and 48.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,276 cases for the county, and 133 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 9 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 25.9% amongst all test, and 39.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,119 cases for the county, and 23 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 57 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 23.9% amongst all test, and 52.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 11,447 cases for the county, and 228 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 51% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 26 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 28.4% amongst all test, and 52% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,868 cases for the county, and 86 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 10 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 24.8% amongst all test, and 41.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,418 cases for the county, and 34 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 48% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 89 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 27.3% amongst all test, and 45.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 10,350 cases for the county, and 121 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 31 new cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health. There is a 7 Day positivity rate of 34.8% amongst all test, and 43% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 4,498 cases for the county, and 58 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 59% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 25.6% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.