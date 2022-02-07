IN COVID-19: February 7, 2022

Over the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported 5,044 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 new deaths, including 2,062 cases reported on Monday for the state.
Total Positive Cases: 1,651,981
Total Deaths: 20,984
Probable Deaths: 828
Vaccine Rate: 56.1% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 5,046,689
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 23.2%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 37.2%
Dubois County saw 40 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 23 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 12,551
Total Deaths: 156
Vaccine Rate: 60.3% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 31,264
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 30%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 44.5%
Spencer County saw 21 new cases over the weekend, with 11 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 5,068
Total Deaths: 56
Vaccine Rate: 52.5% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 12,507
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 32.8%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 53.1%
Warrick County saw 119 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 39 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 19,671
Total Deaths: 221
Vaccine Rate: 65% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 48,012
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 32.4%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 49.5%
Vanderburgh County saw 317 new cases and 7 new deaths over the weekend, with 102 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 55,655
Total Deaths: 552
Vaccine Rate: 58.9% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 140,409
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 29.3%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 47.7%
Gibson County saw 57 new cases over the weekend, with 23 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 11,303
Total Deaths: 129
Vaccine Rate: 51% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 24,680
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 35.4%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 48.7%
Knox County saw 37 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 15 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 10,411
Total Deaths: 131
Vaccine Rate: 50.5% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 25,148
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 26%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 49.6%
Pike County saw 13 new cases over the weekend, with 6 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 3,627
Total Deaths: 46
Vaccine Rate: 44% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 8,463
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 27%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 47.6%
Daviess County saw 32 new cases over the weekend, with 20 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 7,308
Total Deaths: 133
Vaccine Rate: 36.7% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 19,931
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 22.5%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 44.2%
Martin County saw 6 new cases over the weekend, with 4 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 2,125
Total Deaths: 23
Vaccine Rate: 43.7% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 6,440
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 21.6%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 31.8%
Lawrence County saw 51 new cases and 2 new deaths over the weekend, with 9 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 11,498
Total Deaths: 230
Vaccine Rate: 51.1% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 30,175
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 20.4%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 47.9%
Orange County saw 24 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 4 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 4,892
Total Deaths: 87
Vaccine Rate: 50.6% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 12,912
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 24.9%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 50%
Crawford County saw 11 new cases over the weekend, with 4 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 2,429
Total Deaths: 34
Vaccine Rate: 48.1% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 7,569
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 24%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 39.1%
Harrison County saw 29 new cases over the weekend, with 21 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 10,379
Total Deaths: 121
Vaccine Rate: 51.3% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 29,361
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 25.1%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 41.7%
Perry County saw 5 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 1 cases reported Monday.
Total Positive Cases: 4,503
Total Deaths: 58
Vaccine Rate: 59.1% (Ages 5 & up)
Total Tested Individuals: 13,366
7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 35.5%
7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 45.6%
Currently 21.6% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.
The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.
