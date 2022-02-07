IN COVID-19: February 7, 2022

Over the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported 5,044 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 new deaths, including 2,062 cases reported on Monday for the state.

Total Positive Cases: 1,651,981

Total Deaths: 20,984

Probable Deaths: 828

Vaccine Rate: 56.1% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 5,046,689

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 23.2%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 37.2%

Dubois County saw 40 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 23 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 12,551

Total Deaths: 156

Vaccine Rate: 60.3% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 31,264

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 30%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 44.5%

Spencer County saw 21 new cases over the weekend, with 11 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 5,068

Total Deaths: 56

Vaccine Rate: 52.5% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 12,507

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 32.8%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 53.1%

Warrick County saw 119 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 39 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 19,671

Total Deaths: 221

Vaccine Rate: 65% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 48,012

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 32.4%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 49.5%

Vanderburgh County saw 317 new cases and 7 new deaths over the weekend, with 102 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 55,655

Total Deaths: 552

Vaccine Rate: 58.9% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 140,409

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 29.3%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 47.7%

Gibson County saw 57 new cases over the weekend, with 23 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 11,303

Total Deaths: 129

Vaccine Rate: 51% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 24,680

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 35.4%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 48.7%

Knox County saw 37 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 15 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 10,411

Total Deaths: 131

Vaccine Rate: 50.5% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 25,148

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 26%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 49.6%

Pike County saw 13 new cases over the weekend, with 6 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 3,627

Total Deaths: 46

Vaccine Rate: 44% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 8,463

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 27%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 47.6%

Daviess County saw 32 new cases over the weekend, with 20 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 7,308

Total Deaths: 133

Vaccine Rate: 36.7% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 19,931

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 22.5%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 44.2%

Martin County saw 6 new cases over the weekend, with 4 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 2,125

Total Deaths: 23

Vaccine Rate: 43.7% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 6,440

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 21.6%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 31.8%

Lawrence County saw 51 new cases and 2 new deaths over the weekend, with 9 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 11,498

Total Deaths: 230

Vaccine Rate: 51.1% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 30,175

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 20.4%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 47.9%

Orange County saw 24 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 4 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 4,892

Total Deaths: 87

Vaccine Rate: 50.6% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 12,912

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 24.9%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 50%

Crawford County saw 11 new cases over the weekend, with 4 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 2,429

Total Deaths: 34

Vaccine Rate: 48.1% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 7,569

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 24%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 39.1%

Harrison County saw 29 new cases over the weekend, with 21 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 10,379

Total Deaths: 121

Vaccine Rate: 51.3% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 29,361

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 25.1%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 41.7%

Perry County saw 5 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, with 1 cases reported Monday.

Total Positive Cases: 4,503

Total Deaths: 58

Vaccine Rate: 59.1% (Ages 5 & up)

Total Tested Individuals: 13,366

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 35.5%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 45.6%

Currently 21.6% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.