IN COVID-19: February 8, 2022

The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,092 new cases of COVID-19 and 95 new deaths in the state on Tuesday.

Total Positive Cases: 1,655,125

Total Deaths: 21,079

Probable Deaths: 832

Vaccine Rate: 56.2% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 21.9%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 35.3%

Dubois County saw 49 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 12,600

Total Deaths: 156

Vaccine Rate: 60.3% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 29.5%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 41.7%

Spencer County saw 8 new cases

Total Positive Cases: 5,075

Total Deaths: 56

Vaccine Rate: 52.5% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 32.4%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 51.9%

Warrick County saw 49 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 19,720

Total Deaths: 221

Vaccine Rate: 65.1% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 32.9%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 50.2%

Vanderburgh County saw 137 new cases and 4 new deaths.

Total Positive Cases: 55,790

Total Deaths: 556

Vaccine Rate: 58.9% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 28.1%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 45.3%

Gibson County saw 13 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 11,316

Total Deaths: 129

Vaccine Rate: 51% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 33.5%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 49%

Knox County saw 20 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 10,430

Total Deaths: 132

Vaccine Rate: 50.5% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 25.3%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 49.6%

Pike County saw 3 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 3,630

Total Deaths: 46

Vaccine Rate: 44.1% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 26%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 45.5%

Daviess County saw 10 new cases and 2 new deaths.

Total Positive Cases: 7,317

Total Deaths: 135

Vaccine Rate: 36.7% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 23.3%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 42.7%

Martin County saw 7 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 2,132

Total Deaths: 23

Vaccine Rate: 43.7% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 22%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 32.9%

Lawrence County saw 50 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 11,549

Total Deaths: 230

Vaccine Rate: 51.1% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 20.1%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 45.5%

Orange County saw 12 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 4,904

Total Deaths: 87

Vaccine Rate: 50.6% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 25.3%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 45.5%

Crawford County saw 7 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 2,436

Total Deaths: 34

Vaccine Rate: 48.2% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 22.1%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 37.2%

Harrison County saw 33 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 10,412

Total Deaths: 121

Vaccine Rate: 51.3% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 23.4%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 40.5%

Perry County saw 10 new cases.

Total Positive Cases: 4,513

Total Deaths: 58

Vaccine Rate: 59.1% (Ages 5 & up)

7-Day Positivity – All Tests: 36%

7-Day Positivity – Unique Individuals: 50%

Currently 22.1% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.