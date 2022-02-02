Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation establishes Memorial Fund

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt.

On January 29, 2022, Deputy Rainey and Jail Deputy Northcutt tragically lost their lives in a vehicle crash while responding to assist a Rossville Town Deputy Marshal. Deputy Rainey was on duty at the time of the crash. Jail Deputy Northcutt was on a ride-along and off duty at the time of the crash.

The foundation has been designated by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department as the official fundraiser to accept monetary donations on behalf of both families. Anyone who is wishing to donate can visit the 1st Financial Bank in Delphi, IN. There are two separate foundations established, and those donations will go directly to the families of Deputy Rainey and Jail Deputy Northcutt.

Donations can also be made by visiting indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes. Donations on this website can be made by PayPal.

This information is being disseminated on behalf of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation. Any questions about the foundation should be directed to them on their website.