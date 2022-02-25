Indiana FFA members celebrate National FFA Week

National FFA Week is underway and FFA Chapters across the state and nation are celebrating by hosting events to educate, advocate and celebrate the agriculture industry and the FFA Organization.

, in honor of National FFA Week, 115 Indiana FFA members met in the Statehouse to speak with legislators and promote the student-led organization. The members were able to meet and hear from their elected leaders and statewide officials, including Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

“It is always a pleasure to meet FFA members from across the state and hear about the passion they have for the FFA Organization and skills and knowledge they gain from being a part of it,” Crouch said. “Filling the Statehouse with blue and gold is such an incredible way to celebrate this exciting week.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a proclamation to name this week FFA Week in recognition of all the work the Indiana FFA Organization, agriculture educators, and FFA advisors do to cultivate the next generation of agriculturists for our state.

“Each year during National FFA Week I am reminded how powerful this organization is in securing our agricultural workforce by equipping students with the knowledge as well as the personal and professional skills they need for success,” said Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “Throughout this week I encourage everyone to find a way to support a chapter in their area who is laying the foundation for our future leaders.”

This year, the Indiana FFA Association received a house concurrent resolution highlighting the impact of the FFA Organization, which is preparing more than 11,500 members in 91 of Indiana’s 92 counties for the over 250 unique careers in the food, fiber, and natural resource sectors.

Abby Stuckwisch, 2021-22 Indiana FFA Southern Region Vice President shared what this resolution means to her and the FFA Organization.

“Indiana FFA is honored to have a legislature that supports and promotes agriculture education and the experiential learning provided by Indiana FFA,” Stuckwisch said. “I feel truly blessed to be able to witness this proclamation of support.”

FFA Advocacy Day is one of many events that will be taking place this week to raise awareness about the importance of the organization, the agriculture industry, and agricultural education. Local chapters will be hosting community service projects and workshops and will be joined by the Indiana FFA state officers, who will be traveling around the state to promote the organization.

“Advocacy day provides a unique opportunity to talk to legislators about agricultural issues that I am passionate about. I greatly appreciate this opportunity and am thankful for their support of FFA,” Jenna Kelsey, Whiteland FFA member said.

Visit www.inffa.org to learn more about Indiana FFA.