Indiana State Police Hiring Seminar in New Albany February 12th

Indiana State Police Hosting Hiring Seminar in New Albany

The Indiana State Police is hosting a hiring seminar Saturday, , at the Graceland Baptist Church on Kamer-Miller Road in New Albany. The seminar will run from 9 am until Noon and will include a practice session of the physical assessment test. Attendees are encouraged to wear workout gear to the session.

The seminar is geared toward helping those with the interest of joining the Indiana State Police. This is a no-cost seminar designed to offer valuable insights on how to be successful in the selection process, answer questions and work out with Troopers. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet with members of the Human Resources Division and additional Indiana State Police staff to better understand the hiring process and how to best prepare for each phase of the selection process.

Spots for this seminar will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Further instructions will be emailed. Email ISPRecruiting@isp.in.gov to reserve your spot.