INDOT announces a road closure on State Road 162 for a bridge repair project

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 162 for a bridge repair project.

Beginning on or around Monday, Feb. 28, contractors will begin making repairs to the S.R. 162 bridge spanning the Straight River, about four miles north of S.R. 64. A recent inspection of the truss bridge at this location identified a component of the bridge that needed minor repairs due to age and normal wear and tear. While the bridge itself was in no danger of failing, INDOT temporarily placed restrictions on the bridge and lowered the load rating to prevent further wear on the bridge component.

This project will address the routine wear identified in the inspection. Once the repair is complete, bridge engineers will inspect the bridge again. At that time, the weight restrictions on the bridge are expected to be lifted.

Work is expected to last for about three days depending upon weather conditions. During the project, the road will be completely closed to traffic. Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure. The suggested detour for this closure uses U.S. 231 and S.R. 64.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.