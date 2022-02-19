in.form: St. Patrick’s Celebration – Ireland, IN

Posted By: WJTS Staff February 18, 2022

On this episode of 18 WJTS in.form: St. Patrick’s Celebration – Ireland, IN

Bill Potter sits down with Kay Hall and Angie Rudolph to discuss the upcoming St. Patrick’s Celebration in Ireland, IN.

For More Information, Visit: stpatsirelandin.com

