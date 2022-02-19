On this episode of 18 WJTS in.form: St. Patrick’s Celebration – Ireland, IN
Bill Potter sits down with Kay Hall and Angie Rudolph to discuss the upcoming St. Patrick’s Celebration in Ireland, IN.
For More Information, Visit: stpatsirelandin.com
On this episode of 18 WJTS in.form: St. Patrick’s Celebration – Ireland, IN
Bill Potter sits down with Kay Hall and Angie Rudolph to discuss the upcoming St. Patrick’s Celebration in Ireland, IN.
For More Information, Visit: stpatsirelandin.com
Be the first to comment on "in.form: St. Patrick’s Celebration – Ireland, IN"