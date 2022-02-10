Iona “RUBY” Atkins (Culbertson), age 77 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on , 2022 at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ruby was born in Leavenworth, Indiana on , 1944 to parents, Orlando Culbertson and Mabel Ruth (Herbrandson) Culbertson.

She was loving mother and a mom who would do anything in the world for her son, Brandon. Ruby had a huge, loving heart and was a very devout Christian. She was a very hard worker. She retired from the US Postal Service where she worked as a mail handler. Prior to working at the post office, Ruby worked at the Census Bureau and for Chevron (Standard Oil). She was an animal lover and had been a long-time member of the Louisville Zoo. Ruby enjoyed cake decorating and owned a really cool, blue 1973 Chevy Chevelle Laguna. Back in the day, she used this car to take her son, Brandon, to elementary school.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, Orlando and Ruth Culbertson and her siblings: Orpha Timberlake, George Culbertson, Paul Culbertson, Neomi Culbertson, James Culbertson and Vera Wallbrown.

She is survived by her son, Brandon Atkins, and her brothers John Culbertson, Phillip Culbertson and Russell Culbertson.

Visitation will be at the Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana on , 2022, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 pm and on , 2022 from 9:00 am until service time at 12:00 noon.

Officiating the funeral service will be Brother David Allen. After service, there will be a funeral procession to Old Union Cemetery in Grantsburg, Indiana for burial.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to service the family of Ruby (Culbertson) Atkins.