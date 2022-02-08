Ireland Historical Society February 20th Program

In 1996 the Ireland Historical Society attained the 1878 Methodist Church, from that time forward they have gathered pictures and artifacts from the Ireland area, 26 years of collecting has found them having over 1100 pictures with captions as well as many artifacts. They also have the first doctor’s medical bag and supplies from 1846 as well as the Sunday school banner from Hillsboro CP Church from 1854. They have in their possession an item made in German in 1815 on display. An Irish Shillelagh from mid-1700s will be displayed later. These items as well as the pictures may never have been gathered or displayed had it not been for a place to show them and an organization to maintain them.

They are having a February 20th program at 1:30 pm local time at the historical society. They will have Jane Boultingshouse from Rockport to give her impersonation of Nancy Hanks Lincoln, Abrahams Lincoln’s mother. After that, they will have The Mountain Harmony Band with Dan Hoffman, Angie Bauer, and others who will provide entertainment for a belated Valentine’s Day.

The Ireland Historical Society is a 501-c-3 tax-exempt organization operated by volunteers. The society is in its 26th year and has held over 140 programs of historical value.

The Ireland Historical Society is supported by our members, new members can join for $10 a year.

Green Hardback Ireland 200 year history books are for sale, call 812-639-7646 for details.