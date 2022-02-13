ISP and Perry County Sheriff asking for public’s help finding a male suspect

The Indiana State Police and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a male suspect.

Yesterday the Indiana State Police and Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in Perry County.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as Phillip Taylor.

The ISP and Perry County Sheriff’s Office say Taylor is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Taylor is believed to be driving a silver Ford F-250 with an Indiana license plate with the number TK824MYS.

The ISP and Perry County Sheriff’s Office ask that if you see Taylor or his vehicle, DO NOT approach him and contact law enforcement.

We will keep you up to date with this story as more information becomes available.