ISP announces new assignments at Selllersburg post

Indiana State Police (ISP) Superintendent Doug Carter recently announced the re-assignment of two troopers assigned to the Sellersburg Post.

Master Trooper Robert M. Bennett is now assigned as a Detective to the Sellersburg Post. Trooper Bennett is a 1994 graduate of Jasper High School and graduated with a Bachelor’s in Criminology from Indiana State University in 1998. He was appointed as an Indiana State Trooper in 1999 when he graduated from the 57th ISP Recruit Academy.

First assigned to the Sellersburg Post, Trooper Bennett worked as a road trooper until 2012 when he was assigned to the Drug Enforcement Section as an Investigator. During his time with ISP, Trooper Bennett has also served as a district Marijuana Eradication Coordinator, as a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon, and as an ISP Dive Team member.

Senior Trooper James Ferguson is now assigned to the Cybercrimes and Investigative Technologies Section and will serve as a Detective with the Internet Crimes against Children Unit. Detective Ferguson will serve the citizens of southern Indiana and will continue to work out of the Sellersburg Post.

Detective Ferguson is a 1993 graduate of Jeffersonville Highschool and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1994 until 1998 and the U.S. Army from 1998 to 2002. He is a graduate of the 68th ISP Recruit Academy and has served at the Sellersburg Post since 2007.

Both officers were selected for their positions through a competitive process, including a written test, oral interview, and review of performance evaluations.