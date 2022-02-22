The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will host the Inaugural State of the Chamber and Awards Ceremony, Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. eastern, at Huntingburg Event Center (110 East 14th Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542).

Chamber members can register to attend on the Chamber website. Tickets are $30 for members.

In addition to the annual meeting, the Chamber will be celebrating and honoring three outstanding individuals “Young Professional of the Year,” an “Administrative Professional of the Year,” and a “Business Person of the Year.”

To learn more about the State of the Chamber and Awards Ceremony and to nominate individuals worthy of any of these three honors/awards, please visit https://duboiscountychamber.com/state-of-the-chamber-awards-ceremony/to access the nomination forms. The deadline to submit candidates is February 28, 2022.

There are still sponsorship opportunities for the State of the Chamber and Awards Ceremony. Please contact Becky Hickman at becky.hickman@duboiscountychamber.com for more information.

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce supports the business community of Dubois County with a unified voice and serves businesses of all sizes by providing leadership, advocacy, and member-to-member collaborative opportunities by working at a county, regional, and state level to foster growth and profitability for our members. For more information or to become a Dubois County Chamber of Commerce member, visit duboiscountychamber.com.